PlayStation 5 to be Released in 2020

Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter predicts that Sony will release the next PlayStation 5 in three years, because the company wants to see the reaction of the public to Microsoft’s upcoming Project Scorpio. But if all will work as expected, the console might land on November 15, 2020.
The PlayStation 4 was released in November 2013 in Europe and North America and a year later in Japan. So far, Sony has sold over 57 million units and there are still many ongoing orders for either the 500GB or 1TB variant. The specs of this console included a semi-custom 8-core AMD x86-64 Jaguar 1.6 GHz processor integrated into APU, a secondary low power processor used for background tasks, 8 GB GDDR5 (unified) and 256 MB DDR3 RAM for background tasks.
Sony hasn’t unveiled the specs of the PS5 yet, but Pachter is absolutely sure that the console will support 4K resolution and there are low chances to see 4K broadcast until 2020. “I think 4K broadcast is what’s going to cause people to switch their TVs over. So, I think that’s a good time to launch a new console”, said Pachter.
There aren’t any known details about the specs of the PS5, because it’s too early to make assumptions about the evolution of technology. However, virtual reality has gained a lot of ground and it dominates the gaming spectrum, so the when the PS5 will arrive, fans will be familiar with VR and they will want to play games at a higher level.
MobiPicker said that besides 4K resolution, Sony will also add HDR features in order to build a console that will be suitable for high-end gaming computers. Japanese video designer Hideo Kojima claims that Sony has accidentally revealed more secret plans, but when he was asked if Death Stranding will become a PlayStation VR title, he answered that there are no plans to make this possible.