Details of the Minecraft Pocket Edition 1.0.2 Update for iOS and Android

Minecraft was really generous with their 1.0 update (also called Ender Update) which was released to Pocket Edition users on December 19, 2016. Apart from the number of changes and additions, this release also included the Apple TV Edition as well as the Amazon Fire TV Edition.

Version 1.0 Additions

A number of additions were included in Minecraft Pocket Edition 1.0. Here are a few:

The End dimension, which is the third and final dimension in Minecraft, was added. Everything from the Combat Update was included here, except banners and end city walls.

Four new mobs were added. These were Ender dragon, Endermite, Polar bear and Shulker.

Fourteen new blocks were added. Some of those added include Stained glass panes, End portal (block), End stone brick, Chorus flower, Ender chest and Dragon head.

Six new items were added. These include Eye of ender, Ender Pearl, Lingering potion, Dragon’s breath, Chorus fruit, End crystal and popped chorus fruit.

These are just few of the many additions provided for Pocket Edition 1.0. Since this version was released, there have been two revisions: version 1.0.1 and 1.0.2.

Version 1.0.1

This version was released on the iOS platform only to fix a couple of bugs. The bugs addressed in this version caused the game to crash on the platform. One bug caused the game to crash when the Mojang logo was tapped during launch. The other fixes were a mix of crashes attributed to issues in the back end.

Version 1.0.2

As of this writing, this is the current version for Minecraft Pocket Edition users. It was released on January 19 for Android and iOS as well as for Fire OS and Windows 10 users. Those using Gear VR, Apple TV and Fire TV received updates on January 25.

A number of bugs and fixes were addressed in Pocket Edition 1.0.2, and here are some of them:

The /locate command now works for Strongholds.

Endermites can now attack when they are eight blocks away.

The issue of pouring in or scooping out lingering potions from cauldrons has been fixed.

Endermen won’t be able to teleport after death anymore.

The issue where a crash occurs when a large chest changes size when someone else opens it has been remedied.

Skeletons and strays can now deal damage depending on difficulty level. These mobs will now also avoid wolves.

Mobs won’t be invulnerable when an invisibility potion hits them.

The issue of a crash involved when dyeing ship on Realms has been fixed.

The time for chickens to lay eggs has been fixed.

The issues of missing end crystals in worlds that have been imported has been fixed.

Minecraft has grown as a game over the years. It has become such a cultural phenomenon that books, clothing, action figures and a range of other items have been produced based on the game. In a little over five years, the game has earned more than 100 million in sales, and the game just keeps on improving.