Facebook 104.0.0.13.69 Update Download Available for Android Devices

When it comes to social media, we have to agree that Facebook is very popular. Today we will talk about the latest Facebook Messenger version that has been released for Android devices. First of all, we have to mention that the new Facebook Messenger version is 104.0.0.13.69 and it doesn’t come with any new features or options.
You should know that in case you have the Facebook application installed on your Android device, you will notice that in order to send a private message on this social platform, you will need to install the “Facebook Messenger”. In other words, when someone messages you and you try to access the message directly from the Facebook application on your Android device, you will be redirected to the Google Play Store to install the Facebook Messenger.
The Facebook Messenger comes with a nice interface and it allows you to privately send messages, files or even do voice/video calls with your Facebook friends.
Facebook Messenger 104.0.0.13.69 For Android: Features
- Ability to send photos and videos on private chats;
- Free Voice and Video Calls;
- Ability to join and talk in a Group Chat;
- Ability to use stickers and emoticons;
- Ability to use GIFs;
- Ability to preview your gallery photos and video without leaving the conversation;
- If you are lazy to type, you can always use the Record Voice Message feature, which allow you to record up to 60 seconds.
Facebook Messenger 104.0.0.13.69: How to Install on Your Android Device
In order to install/update the Facebook Messenger 104.0.0.13.69 on your Android device you will just need to open the Google Play Store, search for Facebook Messenger and tap on the “install/update” button to install the latest Facebook Messenger application on your device.
Are you using Facebook Messenger frequently? Tell us your thoughts about this popular application!
