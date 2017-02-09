Fallout 4 Update 1.9 Gets Enhanced PS4 Pro Support with New Improvements

Both Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition are expected to receive new patches this week, but the former game will also get enhanced PS4 Pro. Below we’ll tell you about the new features and fixes included in the update for both games.
If you want to play Fallout 4 for the first time, your PC must have these minimum requirements: an Intel Core i7-5820K processor or similar and a GTX 1080 graphics card with 8GB, in order to support the High Resolution Texture Pack. Thanks to the 1.9 update, according to the official change-log, Fallout 4 will receive enhanced PS4 Pro Support, as well as Featured category for mods, the option to sort Highest Rated and Most Favorite filters by today/week/month/all time; number of ratings count to Mods Browsing Menu; number of favorites count to Mod Details page; required dependencies to Mod Details page; latest version number and notes to Mod Details page. Bethesda has also made improvements to Reporting mods categories; it fixed occasional crashes while scrolling through Load Order menu; it Bethesda.net error messaging and brought general performance and stability improvements.
For Skyrim Special Edition is available 1.4 update with the same new features and fixes, but if you are playing this game, or Fallout 4, on console, then you’ll have to wait a few more days, because the patches will arrive later this week.
Pete Hines, Bethesda’s VP of Marketing and PR, who appeared on Kinda Funny Gamescast, said that “Fallout 4 has got to be the most successful game we’ve ever launched in our company’s history” and since its launch in November 2015, the company has made more than $750 million from selling 12 million units. When it comes to Skyrim, which arrived earlier, in November 2011, the game sold 30 million copies and in October 2016, it received a “Special Edition” treatment.