Google Play Services 10.2.98 Update Download Available for Android Devices

The Google Play Services is a tool that comes in handy for Android programmers. Now the question is if Android users that want to create applications for this operating system need know all things about the Google Play Service performance.
The answer is no, as you will be able to create Android standard applications that come integrated into Google Play Services. We have to mention that Google Map Service (GMS) is one of the applications that use Google Play Services. In other words, each application that needs data input will use the Google Map Service in Library.
Without using the Library, your application might have some errors. For example, the Google Map Service is used to create the map display of the Google Maps application, to change the type of map, to add marker service and many other things.
Google Play Services 10.2.98: What’s New?
- Offline searches have been improved;
- More immersive maps have been added;
- Gaming experience has been improved.
Google Play Services 10.2.98: How To Install On Your Android Device
Google Play Services 10.2.98 can be downloaded from the internet and today we will tell you how you can do that. First of all, you will need to enable the “Unknown Sources” option that’s found on your device’s Settings->Security. This option will allow you to install APK (installation) files that have been downloaded from a third party source (not from the official Google Play Store).
After you download the Google Play Services 10.2.98 APK file to your Android device, you will need to use a file manager application to get to the location where you’ve saved it. Finally, tap on the APK file to start the installation process of the Google Play Services 10.2.98 on your Android device.
HINT: We suggest you to keep the Google Play Services updated on your Android device in order to make sure that all your applications run smoothly.