Huawei P8 lite 2017 to be Available as Nova lite in Some Regions

Huawei hasn’t kept its promise to bring the P8 lite (2017) by the end of January and in the UK, carriers and retailers are still not ready to put this mid-range smartphone on sale. It will take some time until the handset will be available worldwide, but in some markets it will be launched under a different name: Nova lite.

This information was revealed by famous tipster Evan Blass, who also showed an image of an alleged sales banner for the P8 Lite (2017) and its version that will be sold in select markets and under each phone was the same slogan, “Power Without Pause”. In Europe, the device, which will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and EMUI 5.0 on top of it, will cost €239.

The Huawei P8 lite (2017) or Nova lite features a metallic frames and 2.5D curved glass design, it has a 12 MP rear camera in the upper left corner with autofocus, LED flash and a fingerprint scanner somewhere lower, in the central part. The device measures 147.2 x 72.9 x 7.6 mm, it weights 147 grams and on the front side it has a 5.2-inch IPS LCD Full HD screen with an 8MP selfie camera above.

Under the hood can be found a HiSilicon Kirin 655 chipset that’s powered by an octa-core (4×2.1 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) processor, which offers a decent performance in collaboration with a Mali-T830MP2 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The Huawei P8 lite (2017) also packs a non-removable battery of 3000mAh and has 16GB of on-board storage, which is expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. Fans will find it in Black, White and Gold color options. Huawei hasn’t made any official statement about when the P8 Lite (2017) will be available in the US or how the device will be named there.