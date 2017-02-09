iPhone 8 with Its New Features to cost over $1,000

This year, Apple will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its iPhone and the new premium handset will come with important improvements. It’s not sure how it will be called, iPhone 8 or iPhone X, but according to rumors, it will feature an OLED screen that will occupy the entire front of the phone and will have Touch ID embedded under it.

The iPhone 8 might cost over $1,000 because it will receive a larger display of 5.8-inch and it will cost a lot more than the usual LCD panel that Apple has used until now. The company will make many other changes, such as replacing the aluminum frame with a forged stainless steel frame that will cost less, and the usual buttons will be also replaced with touch sensitive inlays.

On the back of the iPhone 8/X will be integrated a dual camera setup and under the hood, Apple will make room for a bigger battery. The OLED panel that will made debut on the anniversary iPhone will be used for the next iPhones, but if we take into consideration the almost always accurate predictions of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, then this fall we should expect three iPhones: the usual 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models (iPhone 7s and 7s Plus), as well as the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone 8. But the latter will have a face recognition system that will replace the fingerprint scanner and it will be more secure. Also, the iPhone 8 could come with wireless charging, a feature that has been used on Android phones for a while.

If you’re currently interested in purchasing the 256GB variant of the Apple iPhone 7 Plus in Jet Black, you’ll pay $969. This sum will definitely be exceeded when the anniversary iPhone 8 will be released, so you should start putting money aside, to afford to buy it when it will arrive in early September.