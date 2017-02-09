Mass Effect Andromeda Drops Big Conversation Options

When it comes to Mass Effect series, we all know that many gamers were talking about Renegade and Paragon. However, the upcoming Mass Effect: Andromeda will come with some changes, which will reduce the talks about the mentioned things.

Mac Walters, the creative director of Mass Effect: Andromeda, mentioned that Renegade and Paragon are gone, because these two options felt very “Shepard”, but since this will not be the main protagonist in the new game, they will felt that these options had to go.

Instead of Renegade and Paragon, the game will now be based more around disagreeing and agreeing. Walters claims that the reason that made them change the system is because most gamers will say “I’m going to play Paragon (or Renegade) and then they already know what answers they have to give (the ones based on what they want to play).

Well, things will change in Mass Effect: Andromeda, as you will make your own path in the game. The new system is developed in a way that encourages players to actually pay attention to conversations and choose dialog options that make sense for their character.

Walters mentioned that bringing “agree” and “disagree” options will change what your character will have to do next. For example, if you don’t agree that you have to go and kill someone, then you will most likely not be sent to kill that person.

In addition, the game comes with a new system that includes four different tones of voice, which will allow your character to express themselves in four different ways. This means that based on the answer you give, your character will react differently (even vocally).

Mass Effect: Andromeda will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 21, 2017 in North America and on March 23, 2017 in Europe.

What are your thoughts about the new system that Mass Effect: Andromeda will come with?