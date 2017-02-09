Nvidia Comes with GeForce GTX 1050 Ti in Conjunction with Palit

Nvidia has partnered with the guys from Palit Microsystems in order to create a new graphics card based on the powerful GTX 1050 Ti, with a little bit of a twist as it announces to be way cooler than the previous one as it comes with a passive cooling system based on a oversized heatsink fed by two heat pipes.

There are people who prefer silence as opposed to monstrous power but still desire to run their games at Full HD resolutions. Not only does the Palit-based GeForce GTX 1050 Ti KalmX provide just that but it offer one of the best balances between power and silence on the market. The cooler design is unique to the chip as it cannot be found on another device.

The face of the graphics card cleverly named KalmX is entirely made out of a dual-slot passive heatsink which goes way beyond the graphics card’s top edge. This might come as a little bit of a downside for those who own devices which are a little bit crammed inside as the card will not be suitable for installation where space is scarce.

Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 1050 Ti KalmX is cooled by two copper heat pipes which confers a passiv-style system which reduces the high amount of heat which emerges from the GPU which runs on Pascal architecture. Not only does Palit give assurance that the card will function under normal conditions providing that it is paired in a PCI Express slot denoting the fact that no further connections are needed in order to make it run smoothly.

The GPU clocks at 1,290MHz and can be further boosted towards 1,320MHz with the help of 3,500MHz memory clock. This amazing card not only features qualities which will make it stand high above its competition for those who prefer less noisy systems as it comes with dual-link DVI, HDMI 2.0 as well as DisplayPort outputs.

Palit is assuring its customers that even today’s most demanding games in terms of performance can be smoothly run in Full 1080p HD with a framerate of 60FPS with enough silence that the card would not ever be noticed being there.