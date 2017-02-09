Opera 43 Update Download Available with New Features and Performance Improvements

If you’re an Opera user, there are good news ahead. The latest version of Opera’s internet browser, Opera 43, has been finally made available for public usage. The software is available on Windows but also on macOS and Linux, for those that prefer the alternatives to Microsoft’s operating system.
The newest version of the browser brings with it, of course, new features which makes Opera claim that they have managed to create the fastest browser available. One of these new features is Instant Page Loading. If that sounds a bit obvious, it’s because it is as straight forward as it appears to be. With this feature, users will be able to have Opera download pages in the background prior to the user even issuing the command to open them.
It’s actually pretty neat how Opera intends to make Instant Page Loading a pertinent solution to faster page loading times. Basically, it will work similarly to how search engines give you fill options for what they think you are about to type. In the same manner, once Opera think you are going to type a specific address, it will load that address in the background so that when you actually write it down and press Enter, it will take a considerably lower amount of time to get the page displayed on your screen.
Opera isn’t magical however. You will first have to type in the address a couple of times so that Opera can assimilate it into its list of addresses it knows you like to visit.
Profile Guided Optimization or PGO is the name of the second important feature launched by Opera in its newest iteration. This is also an interesting addition to the set of features already found within the browser. It is basically a complier technique that allows the browser to prioritize tasks so that the very important ones get taken care of first. By giving Opera this capability, not only will the essential tasks get the first spots in a priority queue, but we will also see an overall improvement in performance as far as the entire software is concerned.
