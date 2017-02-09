WhatsApp BETA Version Shows Verified Profiles

As most of you already know, Facebook, the famous social network has a “verified profile” feature which lets you know if a person (celebrity) is who it really claims to be. This feature is also used by companies, as there are many individuals who use business names and trick customers to give their personal information.
WhatsApp is an application that’s currently owned by Facebook. Since the big social media network has purchased this popular messaging application, we’ve seen many new features and options being added to it. As expected, the “Verified Profile” feature has been finally added to the WhatsApp application.
Unfortunately, the new feature is still not active on the WhatsApp application, but according to reports, companies and celebrities will finally be able to use it in order to stop individuals from impersonating. If you own a company that is already using WhatsApp, then this news will really please you, as your customers will not be fooled anymore by fake WhatsApp accounts.
We have to mention that WhatsApp can’t stay online in a system for individuals to communicate with each other. We have to agree that WhatsApp is not so profitable right now, but if more companies start using this platform, Facebook will be finally able to earn some real cash from this mobile messaging application.
We have to mention that the verified profiles in WhatsApp will be similar to those we already seen in Facebook. A verified profile on WhatsApp will be showed with the symbol “tic” along with the name of the profile. In case you see that symbol next to the name of a company, then you can be sure that the user you’re chatting with is a representative from that company.
Are you using WhatsApp application to contact the customer support of companies? Tell us your thoughts about the “verified profile” feature that will be added to this application!