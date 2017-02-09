Xiaomi Mi MIX Spotted in Benchmarks Running Android 7.0 Nougat Update

Xiaomi Mi MIX is a giant flagship that was released in November, last year, with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. The smartphone, which is available in China, will get the Android 7.0 Nougat update soon, as it was spotted running on the latest operating system on a benchmark site.
The Chinese manufacturer has recently released an MIUI ROM based on Android 7.0 Nougat, which was beta tested in December and this new OS is ready to rollout to all Xiaomi Mi MIX devices soon. The phablet with a 6.4-inch (1080 x 2040 pixels) display was spotted by GSMArena at the Geekbench Browser benchmark running Android 7.0 Nougat, which means that the company is ready for the complete rollout.
Unfortunately for fans in India, the Mi MIX smartphone won’t be available in their market, but the company has announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that the phablet will receive a white color option. This limited edition concept smartphone was created by Xiaomi in collaboration with French designer Philippe Stark, and it comes with an almost bezel-less display that’s curved at the top and occupies 91.3 percent of the front panel.
The Mi MIX has a ceramic body, a piezoelectric acoustic ceramic earpiece speaker and instead of a front-facing infrared sensor, it features a ultrasonic proximity sensor. Xiaomi sells it in two variants: 4GB RAM/ 128GB and 6GB RAM/ 256GB. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 quad-core (2×2.35 GHz Kryo & 2×2.19 GHz Kryo) processor that’s backed by an Adreno 530 GPU, it has a 16MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and features such as EIS (gyro), phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, while the front camera has a resolution of 5MP. Customers will have to think twice before buying one of the two variants, because they won’t be able to add a microSD card. Also, the battery is non-removable, but it has a high capacity of 4400 mAh.