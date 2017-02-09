Xiaomi Mi Mix White Upcoming Sale Has Been Announced

The next sale of the Xiaomi Mi Mix White has been announced. Unfortunately, we also have some bad news, as according to reports, the device will be once again limited.

We have to mention that the Xiaomi Mi Mix device has gained a lot of popularity since last year, when it was released. The black handset is still available in the market, but the white model was sold out in just a few seconds after it was put on sale.

Xiaomi Mi Mix White: Sale

If you are one of the consumers that have missed the “flash sale” of Xiaomi Mi Mix phone white model, you don’t need to worry about, because the handset will have another flash sale this month.

In concordance with GSMArena, the Xiaomi Mi Mix white phone model will be available next week. Xiaomi has also confirmed this by saying that the next launch will be on February 14, 2017, when consumers will be able to purchase it. However, make sure that you move fast or else you might miss this flash sale also, as Xiaomi said that there will be a limited about of this phone model.

Xiaomi Mi Mix White: Specifications and Design

According to Xiaomi’s official website, its Mi Mix phone has a 6.4-inch full display design. The company says that once the display lights up, “once the display lights up, it feels almost like you’re opening the door to the world, with over 2 million pixels jumping to life.”

At the same time, the ceramic design that the Xiaomi Mi Mix comes with, adds an elegant style which surely attracts many customers.

Xiaomi Mi Mix sports a primary camera of 16Mp that features low light enhancement, HDR adjustments, auto HDR, two-tone flash, panorama, burst mode and a secondary camera of 5MP. The handsets comes with a Snapdragon 821 processor cocked at 2.35GHz, 4GB RAM.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix has been released in two internal storage variants of 128GB and 256GB.