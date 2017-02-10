Best Mozilla Firefox Alternatives

If you’re looking for an alternative for Mozilla Firefox on Android, you’d be surprised to know that Google Chrome is not your only option. Neither are the most common mobile browsers, such as Dolphin and Browser. There are plenty of other web browsers that you can use, with some offering something different.

Mozilla Firefox alternatives

Google Chrome

Developed by Google, it focuses on speed and minimalism. It takes the lead in the race of fast start-up and web page loading. It is also more stable and secure, and can better manage resources than Firefox. What it lacks, however, is spell checking support and ample freedom for modding the browser.

Opera Mini

Opera is a browser known for its innovative features, security, and speed. It focuses on efficiency and practicality, providing users with simple ways to explore the web and manage online privacy. Its intuitive search and navigation mode includes add-ons, download and bookmark managers, private data deletion options and pop-up blockers. Now imagine having all that on your phone. This is exactly what Opera Mini delivers.

Brave

Providing users with optimized data and better experience, the Brave web browser is the ideal choice for devices with limited memory and battery life. Similar to Firefox, it is fast, free and secure with a built-in ad blocker and protection for tracking and security.

Dolphin

This a safe, fast, free, smart and personal mobile web browser for Android, iPad and iPhone. It has many exclusive features, including tabbed browsing, Cloud sync, gesture browsing, sonar search and one-tap share. Yes, staying true to its name, Dolphin has a sonar search that works like Voice Search. It uses Android’s voice API for voice-controlled browsing.

UC Browser

Compared with Firefox, UC Browser is faster and consumes less memory. There may be differences in their features and language support, but it is one of the most popular mobile browsers for good reasons. One of which is Wi-Fi sharing that lets you transfer files between your phone and computer over a wireless network.

Lunascape

This is a new web browser that shares the same layout as the UC Browser. It handles three major web rendering engines – Gecko, Trident and WebKit, which are used by Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari, respectively. Because Firefox only handles Gecko, Lunascape definitely has an edge.

Lightning browser

Although considered a small-sized internet browser, its performance is anything but. In fact, it is one of Android’s smallest and fastest web browsers designed to resolve the cumbersome size of Chrome and Firefox. So if you’re looking for an alternative to Firefox that eats up less storage space, Lightning Browser is your best choice.

Cliqz

As a Firefox-based browser, it some of the best features of Mozilla Firefox, such as better privacy protection and the anti-tracking technology. It also has a built-in quick-search that provides web site suggestions as you type your search query into the address bar.

There are plenty of other alternatives to Mozilla Firefox, which are also alternatives to Google Chrome. It’s up to you to choose which one works best for your Android device.