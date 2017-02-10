iPad Mini 5 to be Available in the Near Future

Being launched way back in 2015, the last iPad Mini device has enjoyed a great degree of popularity among Apple enthusiasts and now Apple is yet to release a new Mini tablet series to their already wide array of models available for purchase.
Two years have passed since the iPad Mini 4’s launch and rumors are flooding the internet regarding the fact that the Cupertino based tech giant is preparing to launch a brand new device in March, namely the iPad Mini 5. If rumors prove to be true, the new tablet from apple is going to be sporting the name iPad Pro Mini to get in line to their already popular iPad Pro models.
When it comes to specs, a lot of tech specialists believe that this amazing tablet will sport a 7.9 inch Retina display irrespective of the fact that some even believe it would come in three variants of 9.7, 10.5 and respectively 12.9 inches.
The resolution is possible to be subject to change as the 1536 x 2048 pixels feel rather outdated. Build wise, it is said to feature a chassis entirely build out of aluminum such as the one found on the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 smartphones which have been Apple’s pride and joy over the last couple of years.
Irrespective of its name the device is believed to be 1mm thinner than the current device and will be of 5mm thick. Considering the device being thinner, it will automatically become lighter as well. When it comes to performance the device will either be powered by Apple’s home-grown A9 or A10 chips paired with the M9 co-processor.
The impressive tablet is said to come with 3GB of RAM and come in three storage variants including the likes of 32GB, 64GB and last but definitely not least 128GB. The storage is of course non- expandable as it is customary for Apple and the whole device will run on iOS 10.3 in terms of software despite the fact that it is still in its beta phase.
Other interesting features which will be found on the device are a 8MP back paired with 1.2MP front snappers as well as 3D touch which will support Apple Pencil as well as water and dust resistance. Pricing wise, the device is believed to hit the shelves at $399.