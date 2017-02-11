Android Wear App to Receive The Latest Update

Everybody is happy that Android Wear 2.0 is almost here! Even though the AW 2.0 hasn’t been pushed out yet, people are quite excited and are anticipating the release of the first devices that are going to run this update, namely the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style. The best part is the fact that many other wearables should be receiving the update for AW 2.0 soon. For now, the Android Wear companion app for phones has received an update that addresses both the app and the watches.
First of all, the version 2.0.0.146489418 of the update brings the much anticipated feature Google Assistant. Once you update the device, you can use it with Android Wear 2.0, and it will replace the Google Now feature that allowed you to search for things. Moreover, you also have a new card at the bottom of your notifications, called “Clear all”, together with a “No Notifications” card in case there are no new ones. You can also see all the changes if you are running the Android Wear 2.0 Developer Previews program.
If you tap on the settings app and check the “What can you do?” section, you will see all the Google Assistant commands that are set on your watch. Most of the commands that work on the Pixel device are available here too, minus the voice games. The update also brings a better UI so it’s easier for you to scroll, to perform certain actions or to switch between the various watch faces. You can even personalize the watch faces and they support more complications from other apps you prefer. The workout mode in Google Fit has been improved. Moreover, you can now track the indoor workouts and the reps for weight-lifting, which is awesome if you’re the sports type!