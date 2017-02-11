Best iOS 10.3 Secret Features and Improvements

Apple has confirmed the release of iOS 10.3, which will be packed with many new features. The company has published the official release notes, but it forgot to mention a feature that will allow Verizon customers to make WiFi calls.

When Apple releases a new iOS version, users are expecting nasty surprises and great secret features. Nasty surprises are usually serious bugs that affect the performance of de device, while the buried features are very useful and users have to dig deep to find them. For example, according to MacRumors, by navigating to Settings > Phone > Calls on Other Devices and toggle this option on, you will see a list of all devices you can connect to, then you will toggle each one of them on or off.

This way, Verizon customers will be able to make WiFi calls, just like it was already possible with iPhones connected to AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile. Yes, it is known that Verizon has been offering WiFi Calling for a while, but this functionality is inferior to what iOS 10.3 brings, and below you’ll understand the differences:

First of all, this upgraded version of WiFi Calling allows iPhone users to make and receive WiFi calls not only on their phone, but also on other iCloud-connected devices, such as iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch or Mac. Even if the iPhone will be connected to a different WiFi network or it will be switched off, Verizon users will still be able to make WiFi Calling on these devices.

This awesome feature will come in handy when the iPhone will run out of battery and users will need to make a call urgently. Verizon customers who want to try out this feature should install the iOS 10.3 beta right now, but it’s not guaranteed that there won’t be any glitches included in this update. Or, they can wait for the final release of iOS 10.3, which will work perfectly.