How Can You Install Microsoft Edge in Your Windows 10 PC?

Edge, Microsoft’s latest browser, comes pre-installed in Windows 10. However, some users decide to remove it from their computer, mostly because it experiences a wide range of issues. These include crashing upon launching and crashing/slowing down when loading pages. Some users even report that their Microsoft Edge completely refuse to start.

If you’re experiencing these problems, you might find that deleting Microsoft Edge is a great way to solve them. Don’t worry since getting it back is easy; after removing Edge from your Windows 10 PC, you can install it again by taking the following steps:

Restart your computer if you have just deleted Microsoft Edge.

Open the Start menu and look for Windows Powershell. Right-click on it and choose “Run as administrator”.

Copy-paste this command into Powershell: “cd C:\users\ABCDE”. Make sure to replace “ABCDE” with your own username for your Windows 10 account. The directory should change from the default “PS C:\WINDOWS\system3” to “PS C:\users\ABCDE” — again, with “ABCDE” representing your username.

(Note: If your username consists of two words, enclose them in double quotation marks. Example: cd C:\users\”John Smith”)

Copy-paste another command”

Get-AppXPackage -AllUsers -Name Microsoft.MicrosoftEdge | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register “$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml” -Verbose}

Hit the Enter key.

Wait until Powershell displays this message:

VERBOSE: Operation completed for:

C:\Windows\SystemApps\Microsoft.MicrosoftEdge_8wekyb3d8bbwe\AppXManifest.xml

Restart your computer.

If you have exported your favorites to another browser to save them, import them back to Microsoft Edge.

Taking these steps will Microsoft Edge to your Windows 10 computer after you’ve deleted it. Deleting and reinstalling the browser can help fix the issues it encounters, although many users complain that they’re still having problems even after they’ve completed this process. What about you? Has deleting and reinstalling Microsoft Edge helped you enjoy a smoother experience? Share your comments below!