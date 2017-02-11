Clash Royale Best Tips to Dominate Your Opponents

Clash Royale is one of the most popular games right now. There is a good reason behind that. The game’s developer managed to find the right balance between fun and challenging. The game revolves around dueling other players and this where the challenging part comes in. Everyone wants to always defeat their opponents but that can be tricky at times. Today we’re going to provide Clash Royale players with some tips on how to make sure that they always have the upper hand in a duel.

Card Tracking

The game’s card mechanic focuses on rotating the player’s cards in a circle. What’s interesting is that if you pay enough attention from the start of the game, you will be able to count your opponent’s card cycle. This way, you will have some important knowledge and will always be able to counter all of his moves.

Being able to count card cycles is what makes the difference between a good player and a great player. While this might sound complicated, it’s quite simple. Right when the game starts, players need to watch what cards their enemy is pulling out. The most important thing is to keep in mind their pushes, effective counters and win conditions. This skill might be a little hard at first, but we ensure players that practicing it will make it easier.

Elixir Counting

In order to pass over 4600 trophies, players will need to learn to count elixirs. The first thing players need to do is to take in count how much more elixir do they have in comparison with their enemy. Usually when the game starts, the opponent will more than likely wait for 10 elixir to drop. The easiest way to count the opponent’s elixir bar is to use your own. For example you can keep count that when you drop a Giant and Bowler, the enemy will have to counter that move with a Minion Horde and Cannon. Then you will be required to Zap and the count should sound something like this “-5, -5, +3, +5, -2”. This means that you will be left with a 4 elixir disadvantage. Nonetheless as previously mentioned, practice makes perfect.