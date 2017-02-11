Get The Best Fitness Apps for 2017

Smartphones have become quite an essential aspect of our everyday lives. These devices come in quite handy in almost all situations. Be it calling an Uber or looking for directions on Google Maps. Smartphones have become even more technologically advanced throughout the years and they are being equipped with outrageous functions such as heart rate tracking.

As previously mentioned, smartphones are equipped with different functions but what really makes them great is that there is an unlimited number of apps available at all times. In fact, reports are showing that fitness oriented people that are using smartphones are having better performances as a result of using fitness specific apps. There is a great range of options when it comes to fitness apps, but today we’re going to go over the best ones.

BMI Calculator

The most important thing users need to take in account when they decide to lose weight is to calculate their BMI. Gladly, there is an app that does just that and its name is BMI Calculator. The app is great at calculating and measuring body fat, but what sets it apart from other apps is that it provides different exercise regiments that fit the user’s weight and height. Worth mentioning is that BMI Calculator is entirely free.

RunKeeper

This is the best running tracker available on the Play Store right now. This app is great for runners that like carrying their phone with them. This way they will be able to plug in their headphones and listen to music while RunKeeper keeps track of their pace, distance, calories burned and even goals. Additionally, the app has social functions as well. Users can share their achievement with their friends and even challenge them to beat their run times.

7 Minute Workout

The app’s developers have designed this app especially for users that don’t have that much free time on their hands. Worth mentioning is that 7 Minute Workout is ideal for fitness beginners. The app does exactly what its name implies. Users will be provided with a 7 minute workout routine. Also, the app has different settings such as “weight loss” and “strengthen muscles”.