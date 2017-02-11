Google Maps 9.46.1 Update Download Available with Newest GPS Features

Google Maps is a web mapping services that has been developed by Google. The application comes with real-time traffic conditions and route planning for travelling by car, foot, bicycle, but it can also be used for public transportation.
The application is mostly used by car owners, who need to travel from a city to another or when they are in a foreign city and they need to get to a specific location. The application can locate nearby hotels, motels, restaurants, ATMs, gas stations or any other location that someone may find useful or interesting (point of interest).
If you moved to a town where Google Maps supports public transportation, then you will find this application very useful. You will get information about what bus you need to take, at what station to get off the bus and even and estimated time when you will arrive to your destination.
To make things even better, the application comes with a voice-guided GPS navigation, which means that if you use it while driving, you will be able to hear when you will need to make a left or a right. When you go to a restaurant or in a hotel that’s added in Google Maps, you will be able to leave a review about the location and even add a picture with it.
Google Maps 9.46.1 For Android: Features
- Accurate and comprehensive maps in 220 countries and territories;
- Voice-guided GPS navigation for walking, biking and driving;
- Transit directions and maps in over 15000 cities and towns;
- Live traffic conditions, incident reports and automatic re-routing to find the fastest route;
- Detailed information about more than 100 million places;
- Street view and indoor imagery for museums, restaurants, hotels and more.
The new Google Maps 9.46.1 can be downloaded and installed directly from the Google Play Store.