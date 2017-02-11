Google Maps Beta 9.45 Provides Timeline Emails, Hints at New Features

If you’re a beta tester for Google Maps, you’ll probably notice a few new things when you download beta version 9.45. One of these is the option to send a copy of your timeline to your Gmail inbox.

Basically, if you enable this option, Google Maps will send you an email highlighting the places you’ve visited and perhaps even the photos you’ve taken while you were there. It’s important to note that these would only be highlights of your timeline, not its entire contents, so you’ll only see the trips that matter most to you.

Android Police points out that the ability to add reviews (if you’ve visited restaurants, cafes, and other establishments) might also be included in the emails you’ll receive. If this turns out to be true, it wouldn’t exactly be surprising since Google Maps has been pushing this feature for some time now.

Nobody’s really sure what Google Maps’s timeline email looks like since it seems that the app hasn’t sent them out yet. It might take a few days or even weeks before beta users can receive a copy of their timeline highlights in their Gmail inbox. If you don’t want to take advantage of this feature, there’s no need to fret since you can easily turn it off. Simply go to Maps’s Settings, look for the Timeline Emails section, and use the toggle switch to disable the feature.

New look for arrival cards

Beta version 9.45 also brings about redesigned arrival cards that are sleeker and more attractive than the previous version. Information about your trip (such as the distance you traveled, the amount of time it took you, and the average speed you used) are now arranged in row before the destination’s picture, instead of being outlined in a list.

The name of your destination, as well as the type of place or establishment it is, are centered on the page along with a colored icon above them. This is different from the previous design, which arranged the place’s name and address on the left side of the page, with the corresponding black-and-white icon on the right corner.

Shareable location lists

Tech experts think that, aside from the changes mentioned above, Google Maps beta 9.45 will also bring about the ability to share your personal location lists. These lists (which include Favorites, Starred, Want to Go) were introduced several months ago in beta version 9.45; they were initially limited to Level 4 Local Guides but were later made available to all Google Maps users.

Now, it seems that beta testers will be able to share their location lists with their friends. This can be helpful in many cases; for instance, if you’re planning a road trip or an overseas vacation with a pal, you can use this feature to send him a list of the attractions you should visit.

Sign up to become a beta tester

If you want to enjoy the features above, you can register to become a Google Maps beta tester. Visit this page to find out how you can join the beta testing program and get version 9.45.