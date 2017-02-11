Honor V9 and Honor 8 Youth Edition to be Released in February

Huawei is preparing for several launches this month, to their fans’ happiness. Surprisingly, they will not take place at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event that will take place on the 25th, but before it. Besides the Honor V9 model, the company will also release the Honor 8 Youth Edition in China, starting with the 21st of February.

Everybody could notice a new teaser that was made public on the Weibo account for Huawei, which suggests that we might see two smartphones released, not just one. The poster shows Wu Yi Fan, a Canadian actor, singer and model who was born in China and is now a famous China youth icon. He also debuted in Hollywood with the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage. In fact, the Honor 8 Youth Edition is actually the Honor 8 Lite model, which was recently released in Finland for the price of 269 euros.

When it comes to the specifications, we have to agree that it is indeed a great phone. It has a 5.2 inches full HD 2.5D curved glass screen which offers a 1920×1280 pixels resolution. It runs on an octacore Kirin 655 processor and 3 GB RAM. It also comes up with 16 GB internal memory, which you can expand up to 128 GB through a microSD card. You also enjoy a fingerprint scanner placed on the back of the device.

The operating system is Android 7.0 Nougat, the most recent version of the OS, with EMUI 5.0. The battery is a 3000 mAh non-removable one, which means it lasts enough. The back camera is a 12 MP one that also includes LED Flash, while the front one is a 8MP one, that has a 77-degree angle of view. Moreover, the device also offers 4G/LTE connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and other great features.