HTC Discounts Phones For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and everyone who’s in love is looking for the perfect gift to impress their partner. Gadget lovers will always appreciate a new smartphone and HTC is celebrating love through a new promotion called “Seven Days of Sappiness”. During this period, on HTC’s official online store, US fans will find discounted smartphones and accessories.

For example, the HTC 10 will cost $549 ($150 off) for a limited time. This flagship has the following specs: a 5.2-inch Super LCD5 QHD screen, a Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 chipset with a Quad-core (2×2.15 GHz Kryo & 2×1.6 GHz Kryo) CPU, an Adreno 530 GPU and 4GB of RAM, 32Gb or 64GB of internal storage (expandable), a 12MP rear camera with OIS, laser autofocus, and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 5 MP secondary camera with OIS and autofocus, and a 3000mAh battery.

The HTC One A9 costs $299 ($200 off), and this mid-range smartphone features a 5-inch AMOLED Full HD screen, a Qualcomm MSM8952 Snapdragon 617 chipset with an octa-core (4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A53) CPU, an Adreno 405 GPU and 2GB of RAM/6GB of storage or 3GB of RAM/32GB of storage (also expandable). The rear camera is 13MP and supports autofocus, OIS, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, the secondary camera is 4MP Ultrapxiel and the battery is very small, of only 2150mAh.

The third discounted phone is the previous gen HTC One M9, which costs $399 ($250 off). Its screen measures 5-inch and supports a Full HD resolution and the internal configuration consists of a Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 chipset, an octa-core (4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A57) CPU, an Adreno 430 GPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable). The primary camera is 20MP and offers autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, the secondary camera is 4MP and the battery has a capacity of 2840 mAh.

All three smartphones run on Android Nougat and are shipped for free. In addition, customers will get a “small gift” (a notepad or travel water mug), plus a free Uh-Oh Protection and maybe a free power charger. Also, all accessories sold on HTC’s online store are now 50 percent off.