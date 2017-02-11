Install Adobe Flash Player 24.0.0.194 Now

Adobe Flash Player can be described as a fighter. It’s constantly been knocked down, the latest of which came via Chrome 56 which disables it by default. But despite being knocked down a lot, Flash has found a way to get back to its feet – not necessarily stronger but still there, still fighting. Also, Adobe has now moved on from the troubles of Flash Player 23 and released Flash 24 beta last year.

As of this writing, the current version is 24.0.0.194 and it was released on January 10. It contains 13 fixes which have been classified as critical and affects Chrome OS, Linux, Macintosh and Windows. This version will address issues deemed critical which has the potential to allow attackers to access a system that has been affected.

Products Affected

Adobe Flash Player and Adobe AIR are both runtimes but the former is concentrated on delivering Flash content for web browsers while the latter is focused on desktops. These are the web browsers affected by the vulnerabilities addressed in version 24.0.0.194:

Adobe Flash Player Desktop Runtime version 24.0.0.186 and earlier (Linux, Mac, Windows)

Adobe Flash Player for Google Chrome version 24.0.0.186 and earlier (Chrome OS, Linux, Mac, Windows)

Adobe Flash Player for Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 version 24.0.0.186 and earlier (Windows 10, Windows 8.1)

After updating your version of Adobe Flash Player, make sure to check that it has been updated to version 24.0.0.194. You can do this by checking the About Flash Player page or right-clicking on any Flash content then selecting About Adobe (or Macromedia) Flash Player from the menu that appears.

Vulnerabilities

Security bypass vulnerability that could possibly lead to information disclosure – 1

Use-after-free vulnerabilities that could trigger code execution – 3

Heap buffer overflow vulnerabilities that could possibly result in code execution – 4

Memory corruption vulnerabilities that could trigger code execution – 5

Although Chrome 56 has blocked Adobe Flash Player in favor of HTML, the good news is that it still remains standing. A number of customers still rely on Flash for content delivery and have released a new version that users are more involved in.