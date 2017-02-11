Mozilla Firefox vs UC Browser Specs Comparison

When it comes to web browsers, Android supports several of them. This is why a thorough comparison is necessary if users are to make an informed choice as to which mobile browser would work best for their device.

To narrow down your options, why not compare Mozilla Firefox against UC Browser? They do have certain similarities and differences that are worth checking out. The former was developed by the Mozilla Foundation and released to the public last 2002. The latter, on the other hand, was developed by UCWeb Inc. and was rolled out last 2004.

Mozilla Firefox vs UC Browser: Which Is Better?

Current layout

Firefox: Gecko

UC Browser: Webkit, Gecko, and Trident

A layout or web browser engine displays web content for web browsers. Gecko is an open-source browser engine by Mozilla, Trident is used by Microsoft Windows Platform, and Webkit is the rendering engine in Chrome and Safari.

Browser features offered

Firefox has Auto Updater, Form Input, Password Management, Privacy Mode, Per-site Security Configuration, Spell Checking, Bookmarks, Downloads, and Search Engine Toolbar.

UC Browser has everything else Firefox has except for Spell Checking. One less feature doesn’t exactly make a poor choice. But what if you like all your online input spell checked?

Accessibility features

Firefox

This is where Firefox has the most edge as it provides Access Keys, Ad Filtering, Pop-up Blocking, Full-text History Search, Page Zooming, Tabbing Navigation, Tabbed Browsing, Incremental Finding, Voice Control, and Caret Navigation.

UC Browser

Out of the 10 accessibility features Firefox has, UC Browser lacks five – Access Keys, Ad Filtering, Pop-up Blocking, Caret Navigation, and Incremental Finding. But it does have spatial navigation, which is a much better way to focus on specific elements of a page than tabbing navigation. It uses arrows keys instead of the tab key.

Mobile operating system supported

Firefox only supports Android.

UC Browser also supports Android as well as iOS, Windows Mobile, Symbian, and Blackberry.

In this instance, UC Browser comes out as the more versatile of the two.

Available languages

With English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian and Vietnamese the only languages available in UC Browser, it is not as global as Firefox. It should consider expanding, considering that the more languages it supports the more people it can cater to.

Memory Consumption

With some Android devices having limited memory, it is only right to test a browser’s memory consumption.

When a total of 5 tabs were open, the UC Browser consumed less RAM than Firefox. There’s a gaping difference between them as well, which is a whopping 156MB on average.

JavaScript support and performance test

Bot Firefox and UC Browser comes with JavaScript support. But which will have better performance when their abilities are tested? Android Authority performed a series of test using the SunSpider 1.0.2 JavaScript Benchmark to determine which browser is faster when measured in milliseconds. UC Browser proved faster than Firefox with the SunSpider test at 726.8 than 878.3 milliseconds.

Neither browser is perfect, but it all comes down to what you’re looking for from a web browser. For example, if you want it fast with low RAM consumption, UC Browser is your best choice.

Now how about RAM consumption between Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox? On a desktop, the story could end quite differently.