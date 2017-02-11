Nexus and Pixel Devices Receiving Instant Tethering Features

Three weeks ago, Google started rolling out Instant Tethering to its Pixel devices. This feature will link up two devices that are associated with user’s Google account, and in case one of the devices loses connection, the other will use Bluetooth to share its internet connection. Now, Instant Tethering is available to more Google devices, including Nexuses.

Until now, Android users have connected to the internet using Wi-Fi hotspots and they also shared their internet connection with their friends. But every time this feature was needed, users had to set it up, and it was a little tedious. Instant Tethering is the best solution for users who have more devices associated with the same Google account, as whenever one of the phones loses connection, the other “host” will share its internet connection automatically.

According to Droidhere.com, the feature rolled out to Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat as part of Google Play Services 10.2, while the Nexus 9 and Pixel C can only connect to a compatible phone, even if they run on Marshmallow. “When you unlock a tablet such as the Pixel C, it will notice if there is no internet connection available, and will ask your Pixel phone if it has internet and battery life,” said Google’s Omri Amarilio, when he explained the feature in a forum post. He added that “If it does, we will give you an option to enable a secure hotspot and pair automatically, without even taking your phone out of your pocket.”

Not all carriers will be generous in offering unlimited tethering. Some of them will limit it or will charge customers who will use it. In order to enable Instant Tethering, you will head to Settings > Google, where you will have two options: “Provide data connection” or “Get data connection”.