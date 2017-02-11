No More Support for Gmail This Year for Some Platforms

Unfortunately, there are some bad news for people who love Gmail. Earlier this week, Google announced that this year they are stopping the support for their mail service on several platforms. Moreover, they also asked their users to make sure they are using the latest version of the Chrome browser.

There is more information available on the G Suite Updates blog, where the Gmail team announced that the users most affected by this decision are the Windows XP and Windows Vista users. As it seems, these Windows platforms will only allow support for the v49 Chrome browser, since XP and Vista are not backed up by the company anymore. Microsoft announced in 2015 that they will be cutting support for the two systems.

With the v49 Chrome, neither XP, nor Vista will have the possibility of loading or opening the new interface designed for Gmail. The latest version released for the Google browser is in fact 55 and it brings major updates when it comes to security, plus it differs a lot from the 49. For this reason, Google advised its users to upgrade to v55 in order to enjoy the best experience.

But you shouldn’t update just because Google says so. Along with the most recent version, you will also receive the important security updates, so if you don’t update the browser, you will be more vulnerable for future attacks. You can still have access to Gmail without the latest version, but only until December this year, when you will be able only to access the basic HTML service.

All in all, if you’re still using Windows XP or Vista, maybe it’s time you start thinking about switching on to a newer version, since it will become harder to keep using them with all the functionalities in place.