PlayStation 4 Surprising Price Cuts and Discounts

Even though we’re in February, it seems that Sony’s calendar is stuck behind, since they are preparing to cut prices for the PlayStation 4 models until they reach the Black Friday levels. Starting with February 12 and up until February 25 you will get the chance to have Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for just $249.99, which is consistently less than the usual price of $299.99.

Both bundles will bring you an updated Slim version, which is small, of this model of the console, with 500 GB HDD and the physical copies of the games. Moreover, you will also receive a Dual Shock 4 controller, paired with the necessary HDMI and the rest of the power cords. If you choose the Infinite Warfare bundle, you will have the nice surprise of receiving a download code or voucher for a remastered version of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the 2007 installment that modernized the series and it jumpstarted its success.

For the first time, this offer applies to the Glacier White Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, which is exclusive to Walmart.com. It is similar to the regular one, but the difference is that the console and the controller are white instead of black. Moreover, it will cost $249 instead of $249.99.

Last year on Black Friday, Sony offered the Uncharted 4 bundle for $250 and the strategy worked, if you take into account the company’s declaration issued last week that said that between October and December 2016, they sold 9.7 million PS4 consoles. People are hoping that Microsoft will also make some cut-downs, but up until now there is no information that they will take the example of their rivals, or at least not within the next two weeks.