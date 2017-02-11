Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A5 – What We Know So Far?

That’s it, Samsung is ready and decided to reveal their newest device, the Galaxy S8, next month! According to the rumors, March 29 is the date when all Samsung fans should keep an eye on the company. As it seems, if all the speculations are true, the upcoming device is the best one ever made by the Korean giant. It comes packed with a new screen, a better processor plus a better way of taking pictures.

Samsung is believed to release two versions of this model, one of them with a 5.8-inches standard size, and the other one offering 6.2 inches, which is the Plus version. Both of them will be based on curved displays that cover up almost the entire front part. A recently leaked image showed the fact that they are removing the home button entirely. For now, it’s not clear how the users are going to interact with the phone, but there are hints pointing towards a button embedded underneath the screen.

Among other features which are rumored to appear on the device, there is also an amazing Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and a new fingerprint scanner placed on the back of the device.

Meanwhile, another release is expected from Samsung, meaning we might get to see a complete change to the design of a new phone. The mid-range Galaxy A5 model was refreshed last week and was on sale. It is great and it brings flagship features for a lower price. It is waterproof and it has a metal and glass look, which is an excellent combination, together with its 16 MP back camera. Samsung declared that they are continuously working on creating a great snapper that doesn’t make the back of the phone look ugly. And the lens on the A5 will supposedly prove this.