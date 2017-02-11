Tired of Google Earth? Here Are Some Alternatives You Can Explore in 2017

Many people agree that Google Earth sets the standard for map and geographical info programs. It introduced us to the wonders of exploring virtual globes, seeing places with a bird’s eye view, and jetting off to outer space and the deepest parts of the ocean — without having to leave our chair.

However, it’s important to note that Google Earth isn’t the only option out there. There are many other apps that you can use in case you get bored with Google Earth or if you need a feature that it doesn’t offer. We’ve listed some of these alternatives below:

NASA World Wind

If there’s one agency that knows more about geography than Google, you can bet that it’s NASA. Luckily for us, the agency has decided to share its knowledge using the NASA World Wind app, which comes with a wide range of tools and features that give you access to useful geographic data (such as latitude and longitude lines and even political boundaries). It primarily targets developers, but it shouldn’t take you long to master the app and make the most of its tools.

FlashEarth

If you’re looking for a simple, no-frills app, the Flash Earth is one of your best options. It focuses on bringing users high-quality satellite images of the Earth as well as individual countries and regions, which is great if you need exactly this kind of data. The best thing about FlashEarth is that it’s browser-based, so there’s no need to download and install any kind of program.

Earth Browser

One of the best things about the Earth Browser is that it doesn’t just provide you with geographic data. It also throws in weather reports and forecasts as well as volcano and hurricane information, making it a comprehensive program that can keep up with all of your needs. Explore a virtual model of the Earth to learn more about each and every country, then find out what the local climate and weather are like.

Marble

If you’re looking for a full-featured alternative to Google Earth, this program is for you. Marble is known as one of the best map and geographic information software because it provides users with a wide range of tools and features. These include multiple viewing modes (including street view) as well as highly valuable data like topography, precipitation levels, and traffic situation updates. The best part: it comes with both a desktop program and a mobile app for Android, allowing you to have access to its useful info wherever you go.

Bing Maps 3D

Just like Google, Bing has branched off its search engine roots and created its own mapping application. Use it to get directions to your destination, plan the best route for your journey, and even know the locations of traffic cameras along the way. Choose from Road View, Aerial View, Bird’s Eye View, StreetSide View, and 3D View to get the info you need for your trip.

Explore these Google Earth alternatives now to see which one best fits your needs!