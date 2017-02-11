WhatsApp Conversations on New Devices Guide

WhatsApp is currently the most used messaging app worldwide which boasts nearly a billion users and not only is it great in terms of convenience and usability as one can stay connected with friends and family from across the globe at no charge, all that is needed to run it is a stable internet connection.

There is a time where a certain device gets outdated or an owner has a change of heart wants to replace it with a newer and batter device. Your WhatsApp conversations which are too precious or important to let go can now be transferred from a device to the other and pick up your chats immediately where you’ve left them off.

The newly updated app comes with automatic Google Drive backups which makes transferring chat history between multiple devices extremely easy. All that one has to do is to tap the trio of dots on the top left screen and go for the Settings menu. Once the Settings menu is chosen, go to Chats and Calls and then select Chat backup.

When one finds himself within this menu, he or she can now set the option to automatically back up the chat for as regularly as one wants as well as back chats manually. The app will automatically back up any conversation when it has recognized the user’s account when logged on another device by prompting them to recover the chat as well as multimedia files from the Google Drive.

In order for this to happen make sure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp to benefit from the automatic chat backup offered by Google Drive. If one finds himself using a device which operates with iOS instead of Android, the same principle applies as chats and media files are being stored on iCloud and the same process will happen when one opts to automatically restore chats.

Being able to stay connected with anyone around the world is sure a nice perk to have and the developers behind WhatsApp are working around the clock to make sure users have the most convenient and interesting features to use in order to enhance the way in which they communicate with each other.