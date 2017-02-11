Windows 10 Creators Update Gets Microsoft Edge New Features

The Windows 10 Creators Update is just around the corner and Microsoft is looking to close the gap between them and its competition in terms of browsers as it will add a wide array of interesting features which will not only offer the Microsoft Edge more functionality but it will enhance the way in which it interacts with the user.
Microsoft has a great amount of feature in store for the Edge browser in the upcoming Creators Update which will hit Windows 10 operated devices somewhere in April. The browser will have a lot of features which Microsoft is currently testing with Windows Insiders such as a new tool to organize a multitude of opened tabs as well as E-books available within the Windows Store.
Online payments will also be easier to make as well as the addition of 3D support and more APIs for developers who love to tweak and mingle with extensions. WebRTC 10 will be released in a more stable form with codec support for the Creators Update pretty soon and Windows 10 fans will have to rejoice as the browser will receive pretty significant updates in terms of making people more productive when using the respective software.
Microsoft Edge will feature a dropdown tab preview which will not only allow users to scroll through and manage thumbnail images of pages but also set a main group of tabs which are active in order to manage them quicker and more efficient. These features come as a much-needed gift for those productivity freaks out there, especially for those who work with a multitude of tabs opened at the same time.
Another important addition is its 3D Paint revamp as well as the addition of Virtual Reality to the browser. The edge will embrace 3D models in order to allow it the accessing of websites which already come with VR content in order to make certain apps display properly.
The Creators Update is perhaps the most anticipated one in Microsoft history as not only will it bring some important additions to the Microsoft Edge but it will also enhance the way in which we use devices as a whole.