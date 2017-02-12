5 Gmail Alternatives Worth Checking Out in 2017

Gmail is one of the most popular email service providers for users accessing their emails in several platforms. Although critics say that this service is not really free as this web-based mail service gather personal information in exchange to its “free” services, it still has millions of users.

But if you are looking for email service alternatives or would like to try a new one, there are several options to choose from. Let’s take a look at other email services available today.

Zoho Mail

Available for iOS, Android and Web client, this free email client is perfect for businesses. Zoho has been known as a reliable Customer Relationship Management tool and it offers Zoho Mail client as well. Preferred by companies, this email client offers 10 GB of document storage and 5 GB of storage space. For businesses or entrepreneurs with existing domain names, it is easy to create a Zoho email account. Aside from an add-free interface, Zoho Mail syncs with docs, calendar, notes and integrates with Zoho CRM. This email client is great for use within your organization.

Yahoo Mail

Another popular email service provider is provided by Yahoo. Key features include keyboard shortcuts, simple interface and 1 TB online storage space. Yahoo mail also integrates instant messaging, social networks, SMS messaging and email. Aside from these, your yahoo mail can be used to log-in to social media accounts like Facebook. For organizing your emails, folders can be created in your yahoo mail and it has 200 filters that files incoming mail automatically.

Microsoft Outlook

With Outlook, tasks and calendar can be integrated with this email web client. Importing emails from Windows mail or Outlook Express is also possible. Moreover, sending and receiving emails from other accounts is easy via POP. With Outlook, you can also import your contacts from Facebook as well as see the updates and photos of your friends. What’s great about this Gmail alternative is its unlimited storage space.

AOL Mail

This email client has been around for a long time and had once dominated the scene. It allows attachment for a maximum limit of 25 MB. Aside from unlimited email storage and lets users integrate other email addresses to it. An interesting feature of AOL is allowing users to use their own email domain, i.e., @wow(.)com or @love(.)com. AOL also has instant messaging services and AOL mail is integrated to it as well. Other features include chats, Events, spam and virus control, folder categorization and To-do’s.

GMX

Aside from offering unlimited storage, GMX lets the user sync other email accounts in a single account. With its clean and easy-to-use user interface, GMX is a good candidate as a Gmail alternative. GMX email allows up to 50 MB of file upload and also has a calendar that syncs with Events, spam filters and archive for old emails.

Gmail is a powerful web email client and has tips and tricks for enhanced user experience. However, if you want other options, you can choose from available alternatives.