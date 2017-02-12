Download Mozilla Firefox for Free, Keep Prying Eyes Out

Looking for a browser to use on your Android device? You should try Mozilla Firefox free download. It has an edge over Chrome where privacy is concerned and, to most people, this means a lot. Without a doubt, you feel the same way. But there’s more to Firefox than the biggest draw – no tracking.

Mozilla has been voted the Most Trusted Internet Company for Privacy for an excellent reason. But before it became a defender of browsing privacy, it provided users with great features and benefits.

For one, it lets you do almost anything that you do on your computer’s Firefox browser. That is, you can view your browsing history, passwords, and bookmarks, and even bring to your Android all open tabs from your desktop browser. Once you log in, you can easily sync all open tabs.

For another, you can take advantage of a variety of customization options, such as changing your mobile browser’s general appearance and add extensions. On top of these, whatever keyboard shortcuts you have can be translated to the touch screen.

As if these aren’t cool enough, Mozilla Firefox brought Do Not Track to its browser, starting with version 42. So all new versions today will deactivate any tool or element that will track your browsing habits online. With that in mind, you should download and install Firefox on your Android device.

How to Download and Install Mozilla Firefox

Go to Google Play Store. Run a search for Firefox and tap on the correct result. Tap Install to initiate the download. Wait for the download and installation to complete. Tap Open when prompted to launch Mozilla Firefox.

Do the same when updating the browser. That is, if you didn’t set automatic updates. An alternative would be to download the APK file from a reliable source. Here’s how you can check for the latest version.