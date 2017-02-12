Google Maps: How Can You Download It for Free on Your Mobile Device?

Whether you love to travel to different countries or just want to explore the various restaurants in your area, you won’t go wrong with downloading Google Maps into your smartphone or tablet. Having this app in your mobile device is greatly helpful since it gives you access to reliable directions and helps you quickly find the museum, cafe, or shopping mall you’re looking for. You don’t even have to pay for it since you can download it for free!

If you don’t have it yet in your mobile device, here’s how you can do so:

For Android devices

Most Android phones and tablets come pre-installed with Google Maps, so you’re good to go if you own one. If you somehow delete the Google Maps app from your smartphone or tablet, you can re-download it from the Google Play Store.

For iOS devices

The Maps app isn’t just for Android gadgets; it can also be used on iPhones and iPads, too. Make sure your iOS device is connected to the internet and that your Apple ID has been activated, then open the App Store and search for “Google Maps”. Tap on the “Free” button then on “Install”. You can start using Google Maps once it has been installed in your device.

For Windows devices

The Google Maps app isn’t available for Windows devices as of this writing, but there are some alternative apps that can provide you with the same features. One of these is gMaps, which can be downloaded for free from the Microsoft Store. It provides directions for those who walk, ride bikes and cars, and take public transit, and it supports voice search as well venue search for local landmarks, stores, and event venues. It also allows you to rotate the map so you can easily see where you’re heading.

Another option is Maps App Discovery. It uses APIs that are provided by Google and therefore pulls its data directly from Google Maps, making it highly reliable. It allows you to identify your favorite locations, use street view and satellite view along with the standard map view, and easily access the last location you searched for.