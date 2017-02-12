Google Play Store 7.4.12 APK Update Available for Download

The great thing about Android devices is that you can go to other sources when you want to try new apps. Users of iOS can only rely on their App Store for downloads as it’s a very closed system. Android, on the other hand, operates more openly.

Android users can, in fact, install versions of certain apps themselves through APKs which function basically like EXE files on Windows. This means that they can bypass the waiting until an update is released over the air. Then again, doing so exposes users to certain risks like malfunctions because not everyone might get the installation right or a certain APK lacks the complete functionality of the official version.

Then again, APKs are also a great way for users to test a certain app then provide feedback regarding issues encountered with using it. Makers of the app can then correct the issue before releasing a final version.

While most apps on an Android device have a corresponding APK which can be downloaded from a trusted resource like popular Android blogs, Google Play is already installed on all Android devices. You won’t find it listed in the Play Store but it can be updated.

Since the Play Store already comes pre-installed and is updated regularly, why should there be a need to download an APK? Well, you might not like the current version you have or would like to test out the new one before deciding on whether or not you want your version updated. These are just some of the reasons for wanting to use an APK to install the Play Store.

The latest version available as of this writing is 7.4.12 and you can find an APK in trusted resources like APK Mirror. It was released on January 14 but no notes were provided along with it. In short, it’s hard to determine what changes were made in this particular version. Likely, the issues were very minor and didn’t need any explaining.

Google Play Store is the go-to destination for Android users when they want content for their phones. Be it movies, music, books or apps, the Play Store has what users want. While you can always choose to download your preferred version, it’s always recommended to stick to the latest ones.