Huawei P10 and P10 Plus Latest Leaks on Specs and Improvements

Huawei has become the third biggest manufacturer in the world and since its collaboration with Google to build the Nexus 6P, things went increasingly better for the Chinese company. Last year, the P9 and P9 Plus made a good impression, being praised for their design, specs and price tag. Soon, the company will release the Huawei P10 and P10 high-end devices and below we’ll tell you about what to expect.

The P10 and P10 Plus are expected to be announced on February 29, but they will hit the stores much later. Their predecessors had screens of 5.2-inch (Full HD) and 5.5-inch (QHD), but this year, it seems that Huawei will follow market trends and bring both phone with the same screen size of 5.5-inch. The only difference between them is that the latter device will feature a dual-curved display, just like the Galaxy S7 Edge and the Mate 9 Porsche Design, and it will look more premium.

However, both devices will feature a metallic build, with a Dual 12 MP rear camera located in the upper left corner, and on the front panel will be found an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, both the P10 and P10 Plus will house a HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset with an octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) CPU backed by a Mali-G71 MP8 GPU and 4GB of RAM/64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM/128GB of storage. Moreover, Huawei will equip them with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

There are no known details about the batteries, but while the P9 is powered by a 3000mAh cell and has a 5.2-inch screen, most likely the P10 will receive a 3500mAh battery. As for the P10 Plus, according to the latest leak, it will feature a redesigned antenna, which will be placed lower, while the colors of the body will be brighter compared to the P9. Weibo account @ichangezone claims that the P10 will be available in the following colors: gold, pink, black, green and purple.

One thing’s for sure: both the P10 and P10 Plus will run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.