Microsoft Edge Versus Google Chrome: Which Is the Right Choice?

If you have a Windows 10 PC, count yourself as lucky. You don’t only have access to standard web browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Internet Explorer, but you can also give the new Microsoft Edge a try.

However, once the experiment phase is over, the real question is this: which browser should you stick to? It’s all a matter of preference, of course, but let’s say you want to use the browser that has the best performance. Which one should you choose?

The two top contenders are Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. Let’s take a close look at their features to see which one is the best possible option.

Design

Both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge have minimalist designs. If you use Chrome, you’re probably already familiar with its clean, almost-bare interface, which provides you with plenty of space to enjoy your content. You can add more life to it (without cluttering your digital workspace) when you use extensions. Edge, meanwhile, reflects the minimalist look of Internet Explorer, although it comes with even smaller icons and thinner borders to create a more streamlined look.

Security

Google and Microsoft are known for their dedication to security, so it’s safe to say that both Chrome and Edge have the appropriate measures in place to keep users safe while browsing online. However, a recent report from NSS Labs shows that Microsoft Edge is better than Chrome when it comes to detecting socially engineered malware (SEM). The study tested Google Chrome version 53.0.2785 and Microsoft Edge 38.14393.0.0 (along with Mozilla Firefox: Version 48.0.2) from September 26 to October 9 last year, and results showed that Edge blocked 99.0 percent of SEMs while Chrome blocked only 85.8 percent.

Extensions

This used to be one of the biggest factors to consider when choosing between Chrome and Edge since the latter did not support extensions when it was released. However, this changed when Microsoft released the Windows 10 Anniversary update in August 2016, which brought about browser extensions to Edge. Now both Edge and Chrome have the ability to support extensions, although it’s important to note that the latter offers more options to choose from.

Battery drain

Last year, Microsoft tested several web browsers to see which one among them would drain a laptop’s battery the fastest when streaming HD videos. Google Chrome took the crown as the most battery-draining browser, with the laptop using it lasting just 4 hours and 19 minutes. The laptop using Edge lasted for 7 hours and 22 minutes, showing that Microsoft’s latest browser could outlast the others.

However, Microsoft is accused of fudging the results by using the old version of Chrome. The latest version, Chrome 53, provides a significant two-hour battery improvement, and tech experts say that Microsoft should have used this updated version instead of the older one. Because of this, PC World decided to conduct their own test. The results of this test revealed that Microsoft Edge 13.1 did last longer than Chrome 50, but the difference wasn’t as significant as what Microsoft’s study had shown. Edge lasted 385 minutes while Chrome lasted 355 minutes, leading to a 30-minute difference between the two browsers.

Verdict

Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome both have their strengths and weaknesses. Edge is a great choice if security is your number-one concern, while Chrome is an excellent choice if your daily tasks require the assistance of browser extensions.