Microsoft Offers Free Windows 10 Upgrade to SMEs

Do you own a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME)? Are you planning to upgrade your office computers to Windows 10 but just don’t have the budget for it? If your answers to these questions are “Yes”, you’re in luck since Microsoft is giving away free upgrades to SMEs.

To be eligible for this, you need to be a subscriber of Windows 10 Enterprise E3, Windows 10 Enterprise E5, Secure Productive Enterprise E3, or Secure Productive Enterprise E5. All of these are delivered through the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program that are offered by resellers. Once you’re subscribed to one of the packages listed above, you will see the option to upgrade your device/s to Windows 10.

This is definitely an excellent offer that can result to huge savings for you as a business owner. You do need to pay for the subscriptions; Windows 10 Enterprise E3, for instance, costs $7 per month (or $84 annually) per user, while the Windows 10 Enterprise E5 costs $16 per month (or $168 annually) per user. But, considering that upgrading from Windows 7 or 8.1 to Windows 10 costs $199 at retail price, you’ll see that you’ll save a substantial amount of money through this deal.

Microsoft points out that the Windows 10 upgrade license they’re giving away is “perpetual and associated with the device”. So, even if you decide to stop subscribing to Windows 10 Enterprise or Secure Productive Enterprise, you’ll still be able to enjoy Windows 10 in your computer.

If you’re already a subscriber of these services, you can get your Windows 10 upgrade by going to portal.office.com and signing in with your Azure Active Directory admin credentials. You can choose to upgrade the computer you’re using and/or share the download link to your employees.

Learn more about this deal by visiting the official Windows blog.