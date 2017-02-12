Samsung Galaxy S8+Logo and Features Leaked

Samsung is expected to unveil its new Galaxy S8 flagship on February 29, alongside the phablet version, which will be named Galaxy S8+, according to famous tipster Evan Blass, who tweeted an image containing the leaked branding. Instead of the “Plus” name, Samsung will use the “+” sign, in order to differentiate itself from Apple’s iPhone.

Last time, Samsung brought dual-curved variant of the Galaxy S7, which was named Galaxy S7 Edge. It’s not sure if the company will use the new name or will opt for the plus sign, but it’s very unlikely to call the new phablet a “Galaxy S8 edge+”. However, according to reports, both the Galaxy S8 and its phablet version will be dual-curved.

The previous Galaxy S7 had a 5.1-inch QHD screen and a 3000mAh battery, while the S7 edge featured a larger 5.5-inch QHD screen and a 3600mAh battery. As more rumors about the specs of the new models emerge, we’ve found out that the Galaxy S8 could sport a 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch screen, while the Galaxy S8+ will be a giant phone of 6-inch or 6.2-inch.

However, there will be a problem with the batteries, because if their capacity won’t be increased, these massive screens will be energy vampires and they will drain battery life quickly. It seems that each display will take up to 83 percent of the front panel, and somewhere at the top will be enough space to integrate an 8MP selfie camera with an iris scanning sensor.

The fingerprint scanner could be moved to the back and the headphone jack will probably be ditched. Other reports suggest that Samsung will introduce its first AI assistant that will compete with Google’s assistant, Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa. The new phones will be water resistant and powered by the new Snapdragon 835 chip. Also, there will be storage options of 64GB and 128GB. A 256GB version is not excluded. As for the main camera, it will have a resolution of 12MP and will support a new augmented image search that will allow users to find out more information about a specific item they see in retail stores, by pointing the camera at them.