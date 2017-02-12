WhatsApp 2.17.58 BETA Update Download Available for Android

A new WhatsApp BETA version has been released for Android devices. Unfortunately, the new WhatsApp 2.17.58 BETA doesn’t come with any new features and options, but instead it fixes some of the bugs and issues that the developers have found or the users have reported.
We have to mention that in order to install the WhatsApp 2.17.58 BETA on your mobile device, you will need to make sure that it runs on Android 4.0 or later. If your device already runs on the mentioned operating system, you should know that the APK (installation) file has 32.6MB in size and it can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or from the internet.
We have to mention that, recently, the WhatsApp application has received the two-factor verification feature, which allows you to add a personal six-digit code that needs to be inserted during the verification process.
Unfortunately, there is no official news regarding the “Video Conference” feature, which will allow you to make Video Calls with two or more users at the same time. If this rumored feature will become reality, then we are pretty sure that more people will want to have the WhatsApp application installed on their devices.
WhatsApp 2.17.58 BETA: How to Install on Your Android Device
The easiest way to install the WhatsApp 2.17.58 BETA on your Android device is to install it from the official Android store. However, before you can do this, you will need to become a WhatsApp BETA Tester by opening this Google Play Store webpage, and tapping on the “BECOME A TESTER” button. Finally, open the official Android store, search for WhatsApp 2.17.58 BETA and install it on your Android handset.
