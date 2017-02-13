Here the 5 Best Google Maps Alternatives for 2017

Google Maps is considered to be the gold standard when it comes to mapping services, but this doesn’t mean that it’s the only option you have. If your device isn’t compatible with Maps, or if you’re just bored with Google’s navigation app of choice, don’t worry since there are many other options you can explore. We’ve listed some of them below:

Maps.Me

This is a great choice if you’re traveling to another country where you won’t have easy access to the internet. With Maps.Me, you can download the map for your destination before your departure date, then access it once you arrive and are ready to explore the place. The best thing about this is that you won’t just get a simple map. Maps.Me has a route planning feature that shows you the shortest way from Point A to Point B, along with the ability to edit place information and add your own details. It’s free for iOS and Android devices.

Waze

If you’re worried about getting stuck in traffic, Waze is one of the best solutions for you. It’s powered by an active online community, so you have easy access to real-time info about traffic situations, road accidents, and even pothole locations. You do need to be connected to the internet to enjoy these features, but this isn’t a problem if you have a decent data plan. It’s also important to note that the app requires you to provide your phone number to create an account and that it doesn’t have an offline functionality. Waze works on Android, iOS, and Windows devices.

CoPilot

If you’re willing to shell out a few dollars for a premium navigation app, CoPilot is one of your best choices. It costs $7.99 and can be downloaded on iOS, Android, and Windows phones, and it provides you with a wide range of features even when you’re offline. Simply download the app through Wi-Fi (it’s fairly data intensive, by the way); once it’s installed in your phone, you can turn off your internet connection and enjoy customizable route plans, turn-by-turn voice directions, and even updated traffic reports. It also informs you about the location of speed cameras and alerts you when you’re going over the speed limit.

gMaps

Google Maps isn’t available for Windows devices, but Windows users can still enjoy its features through gMaps. Through this app, you can get the directions you should take when walking or riding a bus, bike, or car. You can also do voice searches, change the map into street view, and rotate the map so it faces the direction you’re going. There’s even a venue search function that allows you to search for local landmarks, business establishments, and event venues.

Maps App Direction

Another alternative for Windows devices is Maps App Direction. The app is based on the API released by Google developers, so you’re basically getting almost the same level of services and features. Obtain detailed directions for your destination and enjoy street view, earth view, and satellite imagery.

These are just some of the Google Maps alternatives you’ll want to try. You can also read this guide to know about navigation apps that don’t need a WiFi connection.