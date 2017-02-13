Adobe Flash Update May Comes with Hidden Malware on Mac

Mac users have had it pretty hard these days as a new supposed update has asked them to patch their computer. It sounds pretty urgent and taking into account that there is a lot of outdated software out there; people are inclined to take the bait and go through the process without doing some research beforehand.
A recent malware campaign has infected a lot of Mac devices and the numbers are still on the rise. Researchers have concluded that the MacDownloader malware is cleverly hiding behind a fake Adobe Flash update.
By having agreed for the process to run, midway through it, you will be alerted that there is some nasty adware to be found on your Mac device. This is not an adware as it turns out to be a further step in the bigger scam. You will be prompted to click and remove the adware as it will ask you for your admin passport.
Once the MacDownloader has access to that passport, it will establish a connection to a remote server where data is transferred. The data consists of important information such as credit card numbers, usernames as well as passwords and PINS which are of extreme importance to a user.
It seems that Apple has quickly patched this issue and MacDownloader is not an important issue right now as the remote server it tries to connect to has quickly been taken offline so there is no information further transmitted to a third party. It is extremely likely that the authors will fix the certain flaws and security researchers will take care of it completely in no time at all.
We strongly advise Mac users to read the contents of an update of whatever nature and be more careful before jumping to install whatever pops up on the screen. Checking for the content installed beforehand will make or break the fact whether if personal information and important details are secure or not from attackers which only have the goal to acquire your personal information as well as data for unauthorized use.
No Comments