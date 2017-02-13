AMD Ryzen CPUs Features and Prices Leaked

PC owners who are looking for a new and more powerful processor will be tempted to buy AMD’s next gen Ryzen CPUs, after hearing how much they’ll cost. Intel has serious reasons to be worried, as the new processors are not only cheap, but they even have better specs.

AMD will release its new family of Ryzen processors by the end of February, but until now, the company has been secretive about their prices. Thanks to an online store named shopblt.com, prices of three Ryzen SKUs have leaked and they are part of the 7-series. Forbes has reported that the three new processors are the Ryzen 7 1800X, 1700X, and 1700, but a previous leak has already revealed the entre range and it seems that there will be in total 17 different processors, mostly with eight cores and 16 threads.

If you’re interested to know the prices of the three leaked processors, then you should know that the 1800X model will cost only $490.29, the 1700X will be sold for $381.72, while the 1700 will be priced at $316.59.

Another website called kiktek.co.uk has mentioned the UK prices for the same Ryzen R7 processors, so the 1800X was spotted costing £365.65, the 1700X – £283.31 and the 1700 model was £235.35.

These numbers are acceptable, considering that the AMD Ryzen chips are 70 percent cheaper than Intel, but fans expect that the Ryzen 5 CPUs will be even cheaper compared to Intel’s mid-range 7000-series Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs. AMD has also a low-end range, the Ryzen 3, whose price was already leaked, and it will stack against Intel’s dual and quad-core CPUs.

The new Ryzen processors won’t support Windows 7, and the information was confirmed by the Sunnyvale semiconductor and chip manufacturer. This means that the new CPUs will support the latest version of Windows. AMD is expected to release them by the end of this month.