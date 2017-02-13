Download WhatsApp on Google Play Store for Free

WhatsApp messenger has become popular in different mobile devices and computers these days. Users of Android, iOS, Windows Mobile, and PC are now able to download and install WhatsApp and enjoy the benefits and features of this messaging app.

The good thing about this is that it is available for download without any charges for those who want to download and install on their mobile devices. Thus, it would utilize the Internet connection of your mobile device or via Wi-Fi in order to connect with friends or family.

This might be a great option to switch from traditional messaging to WhatsApp, particularly when receiving or making calls, messages, videos, voice messages, and documents. All you need to do is to install the WhatsApp from the Play Store for Android users.

Simply select the Play Store from your list of apps on your mobile device. Then, from the search box, input WhatsApp to get a list of suggestions below it. Just select the first one on the list and you will be brought to the app’s home page.

Tap the install button on the right side of the screen to be able to download and install the app on your device. If possible, make sure that you have enough memory space before installing the app. Some older devices only have limited space, so make sure you have ample slot for WhatsApp.

To top it all, WhatsApp requires no fees to message and call your family or friends. You only need to have a reliable Internet connection and there is no subscription fee to use this messaging app. So, even if your contacts are abroad, you can still be able to take advantage of free calls. Instead of charging you with long distance calls, you will only be required to use your Wi-Fi or Internet data plan, saving you a lot of money.