Get a Glimpse of Chrome New Features with Google Chrome Beta

Google Chrome is a fast and secure web browser that boasts of speed when it comes to launching, searching,navigating and running web applications. While it is a stable version, it also needs new features and improvements. However, this will take awhile.

For users who want to have a glimpse of the upcoming features of a Google update, Chrome also comes in beta version, This means that the browser in beta form is still unstable. Despite its instability, it comes with newer features.

Why is Chrome beta still appealing?

Although the Chrome beta version has not been tested and tried as much as Goggle Chrome, it has, in some way, been tested by quite a number of beta users who took the effort to install Dev or Alpha. And even if it is not yet available to all Chrome users, the beta version has been tried by those who have signed up to become beta users. Moreover, it can be downloaded in multiple platforms. These are for OSX, iOS, Linux, Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7 in 32-bit.

Downloading Chrome Beta can be done directly from the Google website. Simply go to the link: https://www.google.com/chrome/browser/beta.html, click the “Download Chrome Beta” and follow the instructions. However, before doing so, it is important to be aware that if you download the beta build, your stable Chrome version will be overwritten since you cannot have both.

Google Chrome Bets is also available on Android and can be installed even with a current version of Chrome on your device. Last updated on January 25, this release came with performance and stability fixes.

Meanwhile, there is also another way to go back to your stable build and this is through the Release Channel. However, there is a catch. It can only be possible when a stable release that is more recent than your beta build is available. If this will be a problem, you can always uninstall the beta version and install Google Chrome instead. If you want to try the beta build, version 56.0.2924.53 is already available.