Google Play Store Receive the Latest Improvements and Fixes

The Google Play Store comes with many applications, games and tools, but this doesn’t make it perfect. In the past few years, Google has consistently updated its application store, adding many new features and options or even improved the existing ones.

At the same time, it has lowered the minimum application pricing in 17 countries back in 2015, while making some impressive UI changes and introduced a way to make the size of application updates smaller by up to 90%.

According to some new reports, Google is testing some new improvements to its Play Store, which have not been officially revealed yet. Android Authority website claims that Google Play Store is now listing both the sale and original prices of discounted applications. At the same time, the store is displaying how long a particular sale will last.

We have to remind you that these two features were already available in the books, music and movies sections in the official Android store. However, we’re not sure why they didn’t make it over to the games and applications category.

Let’s mention that, currently, there are just a few discounted applications and games, but in the future we will most likely see more. Let’s not forget that spring is near and usually during the spring time, there are many discounts on games.

To make things even better, Google will remove the ban which has blocked the developers to temporarily offer their applications or games for free, before returning them to their original prices. However, for some reason, this ban will be removed only for a number of applications and games.

We have to mention that the Windows Store had the mentioned features for quite some time. The Google Play Store customers will probably enjoy these changes as it will surely enhance the overall user experience.