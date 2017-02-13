Google to Remove Millions of Play Store Apps

Google has warned developers that if their apps will fail to provide valid privacy policy, they will be either removed from the Play Store, or they’ll receive limited visibility. If they won’t comply with Google’s new rules until March 15, developers will face administrative consequences.

It’s very easy to make these modifications, as developers just need to inform users that apps collect personal data and it’s used for specific purposes. In addition, each app will be required to provide a link to these privacy policies, which should also appear on the Play Store listing. Moreover, after collecting data, apps should transmit them encrypted over a secure (HTTPS) connection.

Currently, the Google Play store houses over 2.5 million apps, but their number will be drastically reduced if their developers won’t comply with the User Data Privacy Policy until March 15. The measure might be temporarily or permanently, depending on the situation, but without a doubt, many developers will find it hard to make the changes on time. This feels more like a burden, but the truth is that the developers have been collecting data from their users for too long and at least they owe them this much.

Many users have come across so called “zombie” apps, which have a description that doesn’t match the real utility. It’s hard to identify them when they turn up alongside legitimate apps and only a deep analysis of reviews saves Android users from downloading them.

In order to avoid unpleasant situations, Google has required developers “to provide a valid privacy policy when the app requests or handles sensitive user information.” So, if an app will require permission to use camera, microphone, account, contacts, or phone access, the user will be informed about these permissions in the privacy policy.

Google has sent out letter to most developers who now inform their users where their data goes.