Huawei Honor 8 and Moto Z to Receive the Latest Android Nougat Update

It seems that the Huawei Honor 8 owners from Japan have started receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat for their devices on January 16, 2017. Unfortunately, there are users from other parts of the world that are still waiting for this new operating system to be released for their handsets.
According to reports, the Huawei Honored 8 will finally receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update worldwide starting from this month. The Android 7.0 Nougat update will be released over-the-air (OTA), which means that it will be pushed out in phases and all Honor 8 owners are expected to receive it before the end of February.
Besides the new features and options, the Android 7.0 Nougat for Huawei Honor 8 will also come with EMUI 5.0, which is a customized Honor Android skin that has been specially manufactured for brand’s smartphones.
Android 7.1.1 Nougat To Be Released For Moto Z Soon
Moto Z has been spotted in GFXBench running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which means that the company is already testing out the latest Android version on this handset. Unfortunately, it is not yet sure when exactly the Android 7.1.1 Nougat will be released to the general public.
We have to remind you that earlier this month, the unlocked variant of Moto Z in the US has received the Android 7.0 Nougat. For some reason, this update has rolled out sooner than the company has promised, which clearly shows that the tests were going very well.
As soon as the Android 7.1.1 Nougat for Moto Z will pass the developers tests, we will most likely see it rolling out to a limited amount of BETA members that will be able to test it out before it will be released to the public.
Do you think that the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update will be released for Moto Z before the end of February 2017?